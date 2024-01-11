 
menu
Thursday, January 11, 2024
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry blurted 'bare-faced lie' for Prince William wedding

Prince Harry talks about Prince William's wedding and his bare-faced lie

By
Web Desk

Thursday, January 11, 2024

Prince Harry blurted bare-faced lie for Prince William wedding

Prince Harry admits he was asked to indulge in a bare-faced lie on Prince William's wedding.

 The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir, 'Spare,' was told to act as the best man to his elder brother during wedding to Kate Middleton in a bid to save the real best men from media scrutiny.

Harry claimed: "The public had been told that I was to be best man, but that was a bare-faced lie.

"The public expected me to be the best man, and thus, the palace saw no choice but to say that I was. In truth, Willy didn't want me giving a best man speech. He didn't think it safe to hand me a live mic and put me in a position to go off script. I might say something wildly inappropriate. He wasn't wrong."

Harry added how his lie saved the 'real' best men from coming under the radar.

"Also, the lie gave cover to James and Thomas, two civilians, two innocents," Harry claimed. 

"Had they been outed as Willy's best men, the rabid press would have chased them, tracked them, hacked them, investigated them, ruined their families' lives. Both chaps were shy, quiet, They couldn't handle such an onslaught and shouldn't be expected to."

"Willy explained all this to me, and I didn't blink," Harry added in the chapter. "I understood. We even had a laugh about it, speculating about the inappropriate things I might've said in my speech."

Sophie Wessex was 'quite surprised' when Meghan Markle 'snubbed' her
Sophie Wessex was 'quite surprised' when Meghan Markle 'snubbed' her
Jonathan Majors reacts to Coretta Scott King's backlash
Jonathan Majors reacts to Coretta Scott King's backlash
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'losers' as Hollywood hates 'failures'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'losers' as Hollywood hates 'failures'
Brie Larson becomes Jennifer Lopez's fangirl at Golden Globes
Brie Larson becomes Jennifer Lopez's fangirl at Golden Globes
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be in 'better position' with 'more content'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be in 'better position' with 'more content'
Courteney Cox pesters Jennifer Aniston for 'show' role
Courteney Cox pesters Jennifer Aniston for 'show' role
Meghan Markle kept silent on 'Spare' to 'bear fruit' next year
Meghan Markle kept silent on 'Spare' to 'bear fruit' next year
Princess Diana's brother recalls traumatic childhood
Princess Diana's brother recalls traumatic childhood
Kate Middleton feels Prince William belongs to a ‘stuffy, upper-crust institution' video
Kate Middleton feels Prince William belongs to a ‘stuffy, upper-crust institution'
Kate Middleton disagrees with Prince William over key decision regarding George
Kate Middleton disagrees with Prince William over key decision regarding George
Emily Blunt makes kids happy with major career move amid marital woes
Emily Blunt makes kids happy with major career move amid marital woes
Prince Harry portrayed Kate Middleton as ‘the tough one' in ‘Spare'
Prince Harry portrayed Kate Middleton as ‘the tough one' in ‘Spare'