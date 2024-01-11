Prince Harry blurted 'bare-faced lie' for Prince William wedding

Prince Harry talks about Prince William's wedding and his bare-faced lie

Prince Harry admits he was asked to indulge in a bare-faced lie on Prince William's wedding.

The Duke of Sussex, in his memoir, 'Spare,' was told to act as the best man to his elder brother during wedding to Kate Middleton in a bid to save the real best men from media scrutiny.

Harry claimed: "The public had been told that I was to be best man, but that was a bare-faced lie.

"The public expected me to be the best man, and thus, the palace saw no choice but to say that I was. In truth, Willy didn't want me giving a best man speech. He didn't think it safe to hand me a live mic and put me in a position to go off script. I might say something wildly inappropriate. He wasn't wrong."

Harry added how his lie saved the 'real' best men from coming under the radar.

"Also, the lie gave cover to James and Thomas, two civilians, two innocents," Harry claimed.

"Had they been outed as Willy's best men, the rabid press would have chased them, tracked them, hacked them, investigated them, ruined their families' lives. Both chaps were shy, quiet, They couldn't handle such an onslaught and shouldn't be expected to."

"Willy explained all this to me, and I didn't blink," Harry added in the chapter. "I understood. We even had a laugh about it, speculating about the inappropriate things I might've said in my speech."