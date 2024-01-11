Meghan Markle kept silent on 'Spare' to 'bear fruit' next year

 
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Meghan Markle deliberately kept mum over Prince Harry's book

Meghan Markle deliberately kept mum during Prince Harry's memoir release, says an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex avoided drama on her end after her husband's book titled 'Spare,' went out in stores.

Royal expert Richard Kay explains: "There was a view I think by her handlers that her own brand could be damaged if she was seen to be very close to Harry, so she didn't go on any of the promotional tours for the book, join him for any of the interviews.

"She's allowed him to have a space on his own to deal with it and she’s equally stood back from all these court cases that he’s embarked on. I think that is a strategy and maybe it’ll bear fruit next year. She is looking actively, I think, for a role ... she wants to do something relevant. We heard lots of stories during the year that she was going to run for office. I don't think that's going to happen, not yet anyway.

This comes as a source earlier revealed that Harry did not get an approval over his book due to sensitive timings of the release. However, once the book was out, Meghan extended her utmost support to help her husband.

A source told Telegraph: "Is this the way she would have approached things? Possibly not. But she will always back him and would never have got involved in promoting such a personal project. This was about his own life, his journey and his own perspective." 

