Angelina Jolie's ex-husband is reportedly very careful about his relationship with Ines De Ramon

Photo: Brad Pitt faces new dilemma with Angelina Jolie amid Ines De Ramon romance

Brad Pitt is seemingly taking his relationship with new girlfriend Ines De Ramon scrupulously amid Angelina Jolie's rift.

The Hollywood hunk is reportedly keen to introduce his new lady to his six kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Nonetheless, only one thing is keeping him from doing so, and that is nothing else but Angelina Jolie's close-knit bond with their brood of six, as per the latest findings of National Enquirer.

Speaking exclusively to the outlet, an insider claimed, "Brad's walking on eggshells when it comes to introducing his children to his new girlfriend."

The source close to the A-listed actor even revealed that "the caution stems from a desire to avoid additional tensions with Angie."

They went on to explain that Pitt's reported "desire" to avoid further feud with Jolie is because "she's not just the kids' mother, she's their best friend."

"Can you imagine what a meeting would be like between the kids and Ines?" the source commented.

The insider also exclaimed before signing off, "No wonder he's in no rush to make the introductions!"