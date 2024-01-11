 
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Princess Diana's brother recalls traumatic childhood

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has just weighed in on the traumatic childhood he suffered

Princess Diana's brother recalls traumatic childhood

Princess Diana’s brother allegedly suffered a large number of traumatic childhood instances once he was sent away to boarding school, and all of that has just come to light.

For those unversed, all these admissions have been made by the late Princess’ brother himself, in his new memoir.

The memoir tracks his experience through life and details intimate details of his experience at boarding school.

The memoir in question, “A Very Private School” recounts six months of sleepless nights, as well as very public beatings.

While reflecting on the memoir, he even told TES magazine, at one point “I said I wanted to go to a state school because it must be preferable to 13-week blocks away in a rather cold and unpleasant place.”

He also added, “to be totally candid, I think, coming from my background, teachers had absolutely no expectations of me.”

“They just thought I'd be fine in life anyway. I was lucky enough to drift through.”

Following his chat, the former headmaster, John Paul also reached out and refuted his claims saying, “[Spencer’s] been in constant touch with the school ever since, so I don't think he could have been that unhappy.”

