Sophie Wessex and Meghan Markle used to talk for hours due to their same position in the family

Sophie Wessex was 'quite surprised' when Meghan Markle 'snubbed' her

Sophie Wessex was seemingly disappointed when her welcoming nature was snubbed by new bride Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex did not hear from the Duchess of Edinburgh when Sophie tried to ease her into the Royal life.

A source told The Sun: "It was just the two of them and they talked for hours.

"Meghan had so many questions and Sophie, who knows what it’s like navigating your way through the early days of transition from a commoner to a royal, gave freely of her advice."

The source said: "Sophie found Meghan likeable and engaging and told her that she could call her any time when she needed advice about dealing with some of the trickier royals.

"She was quite surprised when that was the last she heard from Meghan."

The source continued: "As she noted, it would’ve been nice to receive a return invitation to Frogmore Cottage (where Meghan was then living with Harry and is less than half an hour from Bagshot)."