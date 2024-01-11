 
menu
Thursday, January 11, 2024
By
Web Desk

Sophie Wessex was 'quite surprised' when Meghan Markle 'snubbed' her

Sophie Wessex and Meghan Markle used to talk for hours due to their same position in the family

By
Web Desk

Thursday, January 11, 2024

Sophie Wessex was quite surprised when Meghan Markle snubbed her
Sophie Wessex was 'quite surprised' when Meghan Markle 'snubbed' her

Sophie Wessex was seemingly disappointed when her welcoming nature was snubbed by new bride Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex did not hear from the Duchess of Edinburgh when Sophie tried to ease her into the Royal life.

A source told The Sun: "It was just the two of them and they talked for hours.

"Meghan had so many questions and Sophie, who knows what it’s like navigating your way through the early days of transition from a commoner to a royal, gave freely of her advice."

The source said: "Sophie found Meghan likeable and engaging and told her that she could call her any time when she needed advice about dealing with some of the trickier royals.

"She was quite surprised when that was the last she heard from Meghan."

The source continued: "As she noted, it would’ve been nice to receive a return invitation to Frogmore Cottage (where Meghan was then living with Harry and is less than half an hour from Bagshot)."

Jonathan Majors reacts to Coretta Scott King's backlash
Jonathan Majors reacts to Coretta Scott King's backlash
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'losers' as Hollywood hates 'failures'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'losers' as Hollywood hates 'failures'
Brie Larson becomes Jennifer Lopez's fangirl at Golden Globes
Brie Larson becomes Jennifer Lopez's fangirl at Golden Globes
Prince Harry blurted 'bare-faced lie' for Prince William wedding
Prince Harry blurted 'bare-faced lie' for Prince William wedding
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be in 'better position' with 'more content'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be in 'better position' with 'more content'
Courteney Cox pesters Jennifer Aniston for 'show' role
Courteney Cox pesters Jennifer Aniston for 'show' role
Meghan Markle kept silent on 'Spare' to 'bear fruit' next year
Meghan Markle kept silent on 'Spare' to 'bear fruit' next year
Princess Diana's brother recalls traumatic childhood
Princess Diana's brother recalls traumatic childhood
Kate Middleton feels Prince William belongs to a ‘stuffy, upper-crust institution' video
Kate Middleton feels Prince William belongs to a ‘stuffy, upper-crust institution'
Kate Middleton disagrees with Prince William over key decision regarding George
Kate Middleton disagrees with Prince William over key decision regarding George
Emily Blunt makes kids happy with major career move amid marital woes
Emily Blunt makes kids happy with major career move amid marital woes
Prince Harry portrayed Kate Middleton as ‘the tough one' in ‘Spare'
Prince Harry portrayed Kate Middleton as ‘the tough one' in ‘Spare'