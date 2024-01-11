Jason Momoa shocks fans: 'I am homeless'

Jason Momoa says he currently has no home to live in as he reveals his living status in a new docuseries

It appears Jason Momoa has no home as he revealed the shocking personal news on a new docuseries On the Roam.



In a chat with Entertainment Tonight, "Bro, I don't even have a home right now," adding, "I live on the road. So, I'm down to New Zealand to start Minecraft. I hope everyone loves it."

In the documentary, which will premiere on Jan 18 on Max, the DC hero will be seen meeting several artisans throughout the country who work on artistic art on old stuff, including bikes, choppers, etc.

In the trailer, Jason gave glimpses of life on the road, "I'm always in these weird places," he shared. "You're gonna find me on the road. It happens all the time. They're like, 'What the hell are you doing in our hometown?'"

"I love the idea of just being with everyday people and doing my craft, which is filming, and then showing them," the actor added. "And so, I think through doing that for so long, I got to be curious about it."



