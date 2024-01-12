 
Friday, January 12, 2024
Mason Hughes

Selena Gomez loved ones approve of her romance with beau Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez reportedly introduced Benny Blanco to her close family and friends

Mason Hughes

Friday, January 12, 2024

Selena Gomez’s “loved ones” have given their seal of approval to her new romance with Benny Blanco, an insider has revealed.

Speaking with Us Weekly, a source close to singer-actor revealed that she is “proudly” introducing her new beau to everyone in her life.

“Selena has made it clear that she wants Benny by her side from now on,” the tipster said, adding, “and she’s proudly introducing him to everyone in her life.”

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez announces social media break after Golden Globes drama

Sharing insights into their romance, the insider said, “They kept things low-key [at first], but Benny has passed every test with flying colors.”

They added, “The new year seemed like a perfect time to essentially shout [their love] from the rooftops, so that’s what Selena is doing.”

Revealing how the duo started dating, the source said Benny asked the Only Murders in the Building star for dinner and then they “started seeing each other about once a week, taking it slow.”

“She loves how Benny treats her: he’s so kind and thoughtful. She’s never been with anyone like him,” they said. “It’s been a very long time since friends saw Selena this happy. She’s positively glowing.”

