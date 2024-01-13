King Charles and Prince William are locked in an on­going 'power struggle', according to a report

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'studying' Queen Margrethe abdication amid fresh rift with King Charles

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are said to be 'studying' Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II abdication amid fresh feud with King Charles, a royal expert has claimed.



Royal expert Ephraim Hardcastle has claimed that the future king and queen are “studying” the abdication of Queen Margrethe as the royal couple prepare themselves for the future role in the Royal Family.

The royal expert went on to claim that the nature of Queen Margrethe II surprise abdication will lay the groundwork for Prince William’s own ascension to King, according to Daily Express UK.

The fresh claims came amid reports King Charles and Prince William are at odds over the monarch’s closeness to Prince Harry.

The In Touch Weekly, citing royal insiders, claimed “As of now, he (Prince William) refuses to show up. He’s also giving Charles the silent treatment as a kind of revenge. There’s a lot of tension between them at the moment.”

The source further said, “They’re locked in an on­going power struggle.”