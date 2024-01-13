 
menu
Saturday, January 13, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince William, Kate Middleton 'studying' Queen Margrethe abdication amid fresh rift with King Charles

King Charles and Prince William are locked in an on­going 'power struggle', according to a report

By
William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, January 13, 2024

Prince William, Kate Middleton studying Queen Margrethe abdication amid fresh rift with King Charles
Prince William, Kate Middleton 'studying' Queen Margrethe abdication amid fresh rift with King Charles

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are said to be 'studying' Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II abdication amid fresh feud with King Charles, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal expert Ephraim Hardcastle has claimed that the future king and queen are “studying” the abdication of Queen Margrethe as the royal couple prepare themselves for the future role in the Royal Family.

Also Read: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry expecting 3rd baby?

The royal expert went on to claim that the nature of Queen Margrethe II surprise abdication will lay the groundwork for Prince William’s own ascension to King, according to Daily Express UK.

The fresh claims came amid reports King Charles and Prince William are at odds over the monarch’s closeness to Prince Harry.

The In Touch Weekly, citing royal insiders, claimed “As of now, he (Prince William) refuses to show up. He’s also giving Charles the silent treatment as a kind of revenge. There’s a lot of tension between them at the moment.”

Read More: Prince Harry has given in to Meghan Markle's wishes: ‘He has no power'

The source further said, “They’re locked in an on­going power struggle.”

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to focus on ‘leadership and service'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to focus on ‘leadership and service'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry expecting 3rd baby?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry expecting 3rd baby?
Britney Spears' memoir 'tarnishing' Justin Timberlake's marriage?
Britney Spears' memoir 'tarnishing' Justin Timberlake's marriage?
Blake Lively packs on PDA with 'It Ends With Us' co-star Justin Baldoni
Blake Lively packs on PDA with 'It Ends With Us' co-star Justin Baldoni
Prince William reacts as King Charles finally reconciles with Harry, Meghan Markle
Prince William reacts as King Charles finally reconciles with Harry, Meghan Markle
Sean 'Diddy' Combs to ditch Grammys amid SA allegations
Sean 'Diddy' Combs to ditch Grammys amid SA allegations
Meghan Markle warned about Kate Middleton's 'Fight Fire With Fire' response
Meghan Markle warned about Kate Middleton's 'Fight Fire With Fire' response
Kate Middleton infuriates King Charles video
Kate Middleton infuriates King Charles
Inside Dua Lipa's new romance with Callum Turner
Inside Dua Lipa's new romance with Callum Turner
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement rumor faces major blow
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement rumor faces major blow
King Charles finally reaches out to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle video
King Charles finally reaches out to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Tom Cruise 'ditches' major contract for 'Top Gun' sequel?
Tom Cruise 'ditches' major contract for 'Top Gun' sequel?