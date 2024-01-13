Nicole Kidman reacts to Tom Cruise, Elsina Khayrova romance: ‘Bizarre’

 
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Mason Hughes

Saturday, January 13, 2024

Nicole Kidman reportedly believes her ex-husband Tom Cruise’s latest romance with Russian socialite, Elsina Khayrova, is “staged.”

According to National Enquirer, the Aquaman star is “thankful” that her relationship with the Mission: Impossible actor ended and she got married to Keith Urban.

Kidman and Cruise parted ways in 2001 after following 11-year marriage and the Hollywood beauty went on to tie the knot again with Urban in 2006.

Speaking of Kidman’s reaction on Cruise’s new relationship, an insider said, "It all seems staged and bizarre to her and makes her even more thankful for her own marriage.”

Shifting their focus to Cruise and his love life, the source added, "Tom's shown for years he's undateable and if he thinks he's going to solve that problem by throwing money at his high-maintenance sweetie, then good luck with that.”

"Nicole knows what a ham Tom is," the source continued. "He can pour on the charm and hire out an entire restaurant for one meal, but there's no substance there."

The insider further shared, "Somewhere down the line, Tom's going to get bored and distracted by other things and Elsina's going to kick him to the curb."

"It's not like he can't afford to lavish this girl with the best of the best, but Nicole believes Tom's ego and bizarre lifestyle will eventually burn this romance out like all the others!"

