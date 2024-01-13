King Charles called out for ‘tap-dancing' around Prince Andrew issue

 
Saturday, January 13, 2024
King Charles is being called out by a royal expert for treating Prince Andrew and Prince Harry differently, calling his handling of Harry “petty” and “retributive.”

Royal commentator Daniela Else accused the King of spending the last year "tap-dancing around the Andrew issue like a nervous chorus girl still learning the steps while simultaneously going full Raging Bull on Harry".

This comes as Prince Andrew’s connection with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein returned to the spotlight again. Recently, court documents associated with the Ghislaine Maxwell case were declassified and listed his name among celebrities including Cameron Diaz, Bill Clinton, Leonardo DiCaprio and many more.

Else noted how the Sussexes have faced "one humiliation after another" in the past year while Prince Andrew can still be seen "pottering around Windsor in a car that costs only marginally less than the average UK house price (truly) and lint-rolling his Garter robes."

Meanwhile, a new royal biography has revealed the real reason Kin Charles told Prince Harry to come alone to Queen Elizabeth’s deathbed. Author Robert Hardman claimed in his book Charles III: New King, New Court that Princess Kate wasn’t told to stay back, as opposed to previous reports. The Princess of Wales chose to stay home with her kids.

This gave then-Prince Charles an excuse to tell Prince Harry that he couldn’t bring Meghan, as Kate was also not coming.  

