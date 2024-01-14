'The Office' makers mulls developing a new show from the sitcom universe

Exciting update puts 'The Office' in the limelight

The makers of The Office US version are seeking new possibilities to revive the sitcom charm as new ideas for the show are considered.



This exploration of new ideas is led by the showrunner Greg Daniels, who is aiming to start fresh with new characters in the comedy-drama universe instead of rebooting or continuing the old show, insiders familiar with the matter told The Wrap.

The report fits well with his previous statements, where he explicitly stated that the idea of reboot did not excite him.

"I don't like to think of anything as a reboot, you know what I mean? Because I feel like we ended that story beautifully. The characters had closure," Greg told the outlet.

"I would never want to redo that same show with a different cast, because I think we got the luckiest cast, the best cast ever, in TV, to do that show," he shared. "So the notion of a reboot is not of interest."

He continued, "The notion of maybe something like the way 'The Mandalorian' is a new show in the Star Wars universe, you know what I mean?

Noting, "Something like the notion of this documentary crew doing a documentary about a different subject."