Sunday, January 14, 2024
Meghan Markle likely to disrupt Prince Harry, King Charles reconciliation

It is believed that the relationship between King Charles and his son Prince Harry is warming

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is expected to follow in the footsteps of her husband Prince Harry in writing memoir following the success of Spare.

Commenting on these rumours, PR expert Lynn Carratt told the Mirror that King Charles and royal family would be 'saddened' by Meghan Markle's possible memoir.

Also Read: Prince Andrew hosts shooting party amid fresh rift with King Charles, Prince William over Royal Lodge

The PR expert made these remarks a day after claims Prince Harry and King Charles have reconciled and the father-son duo are on speaking terms again.

Lynn Carratt said, “I'm sure Charles wants a cordial relationship with his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren and to put the last few years behind him, but every time Meghan and Harry's camp releases some more stories, their father-and-son relationship goes two steps back.

"Especially as it is believed that the relationship between King Charles and Harry is warming after they shared a phone for the Monarch's birthday.”

Over possible reaction from King Charles, and other members of the Firm to Meghan’s memoir, the PR expert said, "I wouldn't say King Charles or other senior members of the Royal family would be greatly worried about a Meghan Markle memoir; they would be more saddened than anything else. I'm sure he'll be thinking not again."

