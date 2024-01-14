Prince Andrew hosts shooting party amid fresh rift with King Charles, Prince William over Royal Lodge

 
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles has decided that Prince Andrew should be forced out of Royal Lodge, and Prince William and Kate Middleton support the monarch

Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, January 14, 2024

Prince Andrew reportedly has hosted a shooting party with friends in Windsor amid alleged fresh feud with King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton over Royal Lodge.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice father broke cover on Saturday and hosted a shooting party in Windsor for his friends.

Earlier, it was revealed that the Duke of York had "locked himself away in a room" when he was named in the new Jeffrey Epstein court documents.

The source had told the publication Prince Andrew has "no idea" how to respond to the newly released documents.

The insider claimed: "He doesn't have the emotional bandwidth to deal with this. He has locked himself away in a room and has no idea how to respond. He's devastated."

On Saturday, it was second rare outing Andrew made from his home since the humiliating Epstein files were unsealed.

Andrew’s second outing comes amid rumours King Charles has decided that the Duke of York should be forced out of Royal Lodge after fresh allegations, and Prince William and Kate Middleton back the monarch.

