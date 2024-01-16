 
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

BTS's RM & V complete military training: See pictures

RM and V of BTS completed their training at Nonsan Training Centre and graduated with honorary degree

V and RM of BTS broke the Internet with an honorary picture on their social media.

The members of the Korean boy band completed their training at Nonsan Training Centre and graduated with pride.

V and RM, whose real names are Kim Tae-hyung and Kim Nam-joon, respectively, were among the six elite graduates passing out from military training camp.

Taking to his Instagram, RM shared a carousel, featuring V and a picture of their names written on the honorary accolade.

A fan account also shared a video of their graduation ceremony on X (formerly known as Twitter) in which the duo can be seen receiving their elite graduate distinction. 


