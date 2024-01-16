 
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Dona Kelce confesses Taylor Swift's beau Travis 'used to yell at her'

Dona Kelce dishes shocking details about Taylor Swift boyfriend's hidden antics with his mother

Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Travis Kelce’s mother Donna Kelce dished interesting details about Taylor Swift’s new boyfriend.

As fans will know, Kelce mother has two footballer sons, the Kansas City Chiefs's tight-end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles’s center Jason Kelce.

In a recent conversation with People, Donna Kelce opened up about her ‘simple yet hectic’ life with the Kelce brothers.

Speaking of her small brood of two, Donna told the outlet, "We're very, very small. We're tight-knit," adding, "We stay together and try to help each other as much as we can."

Later in the confessional, the mother of Taylor Swift’s beau dismantled her family tree and revealed that her sons grew up without cousins.

Donna also disclosed that it was "just the two boys" in their family and "growing up they used to yell at” her “because they didn't have any cousins to play with on Christmas."

Speaking of her kids’s career, Donna dished, "Obviously, football has gotten in the way and they both have their own very, very full lives."

The doting mother claimed in conclusion that despite their busy schedules, she was glad for her sons "that they get to enjoy the fruits of their labor. It's a tough ride to get to where they are right now."

