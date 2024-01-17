DB Ventures by David Beckham is a subsidiary of his global brand management operation DRJB Holdings Limited

David Beckham's company pays $10 million to 'mystery' person

David Beckham’s company DB Ventures made a big payout to an unknown person.

The 48 year-old football legend, who runs a housing estate company, allegedly paid a whopping salary of $10 million to a mystery employee in 2022.

According to the Mirror, DB Ventures account reveals that they paid the amount to the highest-paid director, however the company itself has refused to say if the money went to the Manchester United legend or someone else.

Possibly, the people who may have received the amount are Jamie Salter, Nick Woodhouse or David himself.

A spokesman for David told the outlet: “I'm afraid we won't be disclosing who the highest-paid director is.”

The payout is reportedly 384% and is five times more than the combined salaries of other 23 employees of DB Ventures.

DB Ventures is a subsidiary of David's full-service global brand management operation DRJB Holdings Limited whose profitable turnover was doubled to £72m in 2022.

However, David allegedly sold a 55% stake in the firm to Authentic Brands for £200m in the same year.

Seven Global, another one of David Beckham ventures which fall outside DB Ventures, made a £8.4million profit through partnerships with Adidas, Tudor and Safilo.