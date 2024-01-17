Kate Middleton admitted in hospital after undergoing ‘planned abdominal surgery,’ Kensington palace announces

Kate Middleton health scare: Wishes pour in for recovering Princess

Well-wishers of Kate Middleton have been sending good wishes her way after Kensington Palace revealed she recently underwent a “planned abdominal surgery.”



Kate, the Princess of Wales, has halted all engagements till Easter as she focuses on her health, the official statement shared on her and Prince William’s Instagram account read.

It added, "The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery."

"Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter,” the statement continued. "The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate.”

Her admirers rushed to the comments section to wish the recovering Princess. One wrote, “That's very concerning. That's a looong hospital stay and longer recovery.”

“As a surgical nurse, I know this must've been a very serious medical procedure. Hoping for a full recovery for this young mom,” the comment added.

Another wrote, “I’ve had an abdominal surgery too, and it is painful recovery. Praying for the princess and appreciate her desire to protect her and her children’s privacy.”

“And that is how you tell people about your private life. Dignity and Grace as always. Get well soon,” one praised the statement.

“Wishing Her Royal Highness a restful and speedy recovery sweet Princess Catherine is a tough one, dont you worry dear Prince William,” another royal fan penned.