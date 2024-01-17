 
menu
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Kate Middleton's health scare is ‘quite serious' but ‘not a trivial matter'

Kate Middleton is in hospital recovering after undergoing a ‘planned abdominal surgery’

By
Mason Hughes

Wednesday, January 17, 2024

File Footage

A royal expert has claimed that while Kate Middleton’s surgery is “quite serious,” it is not a “trivial matter,” while reacting to announcement of her health scare.

According to Kensington Palace, Kate, the Princess of Wales, is admitted in hospital after undergoing a “planned abdominal surgery.”

The official statement shared on Kate and Prince William’s Instagram account read that the Princess has halted all engagements till Easter as she focuses on her health.

Speaking on the matter, royal correspondent Michael Cole shared his two cents, saying that Kate is "young and vigorous and very fit,” but said that the news is "not a trivial matter,” and is "obviously quite serious.”

"She has very conscientiously added in that quite full statement from Kensington Palace much more so than one would have perhaps expected on another occasion,” he told GB News.

"It's going to be a long stay in hospital afterwards - these days they get the patients out of hospital as soon as possible back on their feet. So that also does indicate the seriousness of the nature of whatever it is that is ailing her,” the expert added.

Cole, however, told Royal fans to stay calm, saying that it would be "unwise" for them to speculate about Kate’s health as the Palace would announce more details soon.

Sofia Vergara reveals if she is dating anyone after Joe Manganiello split
Sofia Vergara reveals if she is dating anyone after Joe Manganiello split
George Clooney dishes details about career change
George Clooney dishes details about career change
Princess Anne to take over amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health issues?
Princess Anne to take over amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health issues?
Kate Middleton's abdominal surgery amid hospitalization gets rare update
Kate Middleton's abdominal surgery amid hospitalization gets rare update
Kate Middleton health scare: Wishes pour in for recovering Princess
Kate Middleton health scare: Wishes pour in for recovering Princess
King Charles to undergo procedure for enlarged prostate, postpones royal engagements
King Charles to undergo procedure for enlarged prostate, postpones royal engagements
'Harry Potter' actor Daniel Radcliffe breaks silence on marriage rumors
'Harry Potter' actor Daniel Radcliffe breaks silence on marriage rumors
Selena Gomez plans to tie the knot, have kids with beau Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez plans to tie the knot, have kids with beau Benny Blanco
Kate Middleton undergoes ‘planned abdominal surgery,' recovering in hospital: Palace
Kate Middleton undergoes ‘planned abdominal surgery,' recovering in hospital: Palace
Gisele Bundchen seemingly reacts to Tom Brady's cryptic post
Gisele Bundchen seemingly reacts to Tom Brady's cryptic post
Prince Harry shows no sign of narrowing tensions with King Charles
Prince Harry shows no sign of narrowing tensions with King Charles
Buckingham Palace wants revenge against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Buckingham Palace wants revenge against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle