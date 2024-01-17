Kate Middleton's health scare is ‘quite serious' but ‘not a trivial matter'

Kate Middleton is in hospital recovering after undergoing a ‘planned abdominal surgery’

File Footage

A royal expert has claimed that while Kate Middleton’s surgery is “quite serious,” it is not a “trivial matter,” while reacting to announcement of her health scare.



According to Kensington Palace, Kate, the Princess of Wales, is admitted in hospital after undergoing a “planned abdominal surgery.”

The official statement shared on Kate and Prince William’s Instagram account read that the Princess has halted all engagements till Easter as she focuses on her health.

Speaking on the matter, royal correspondent Michael Cole shared his two cents, saying that Kate is "young and vigorous and very fit,” but said that the news is "not a trivial matter,” and is "obviously quite serious.”

"She has very conscientiously added in that quite full statement from Kensington Palace much more so than one would have perhaps expected on another occasion,” he told GB News.

"It's going to be a long stay in hospital afterwards - these days they get the patients out of hospital as soon as possible back on their feet. So that also does indicate the seriousness of the nature of whatever it is that is ailing her,” the expert added.

Cole, however, told Royal fans to stay calm, saying that it would be "unwise" for them to speculate about Kate’s health as the Palace would announce more details soon.