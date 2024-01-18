 
menu
Thursday, January 18, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

‘Barbie' star reveals ‘worst' side of ‘Barbie' shoot

‘Barbie’ actress Issa Rae says she had a “worst day" of life on set while shooting ‘Dance The Night’

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, January 18, 2024

‘Barbie’ star reveals‘worst’ side of ‘Barbie’ shoot
‘Barbie’ star reveals‘worst’ side of ‘Barbie’ shoot

Barbie was a fun experience for all the actors on Greta Gerwig's set. But, for Issa Rae, who played President Barbie, one particular scene that did not sit well: Dua Lipa’s Dance The Night.

In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, the Insecure actress revealed the performing on the track in the film was “the worst day" of her life.

"Doing the Dua Lipa song and dancing to it was my worst nightmare. It was the worst day of my life," she added.

The 39-year-old continued, “It was the best day of my life being on that set. It was exciting, and then, literally the first day, I had to learn the choreography to shoot the [following] day."

Noting, "We also didn't have the lyrics to the song, Greta was like, 'Oh, it's going to be a Dua Lipa song.' But all we had was the instrumental, so I was just like, 'What the ** is this? What am I dancing to?'

Doja Cat's mother protects her from 'abusive' brother
Doja Cat's mother protects her from 'abusive' brother
Keke Palmer shares important message with millions of followers
Keke Palmer shares important message with millions of followers
Daniel Radcliffe confesses love for particular movie genre
Daniel Radcliffe confesses love for particular movie genre
Dua Lipa confirms romance with Callum Turner
Dua Lipa confirms romance with Callum Turner
Cher's son Elijah Blue faces major blow amid conservatorship case
Cher's son Elijah Blue faces major blow amid conservatorship case
Jacob Elordi breaks up with Olivia Jade again?
Jacob Elordi breaks up with Olivia Jade again?
Kieran Culkin reveals unbelievable truth about 'Succession'
Kieran Culkin reveals unbelievable truth about 'Succession'
Amy Robach stands tall amid fears of 'paying price'
Amy Robach stands tall amid fears of 'paying price'
Prince William eagerly waiting for Prince George 'great involvement' in Royal role
Prince William eagerly waiting for Prince George 'great involvement' in Royal role
Hannah Waddingham confesses getting rejected due to her looks
Hannah Waddingham confesses getting rejected due to her looks
John Travola 'emotional bond' with Princess Diana helps Harry in 'aviation nod'
John Travola 'emotional bond' with Princess Diana helps Harry in 'aviation nod'
Prince Harry 'served with best revenge' by Palace over Lilibet row
Prince Harry 'served with best revenge' by Palace over Lilibet row