‘Barbie’ actress Issa Rae says she had a “worst day" of life on set while shooting ‘Dance The Night’

‘Barbie’ star reveals‘worst’ side of ‘Barbie’ shoot

Barbie was a fun experience for all the actors on Greta Gerwig's set. But, for Issa Rae, who played President Barbie, one particular scene that did not sit well: Dua Lipa’s Dance The Night.



In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, the Insecure actress revealed the performing on the track in the film was “the worst day" of her life.

"Doing the Dua Lipa song and dancing to it was my worst nightmare. It was the worst day of my life," she added.

The 39-year-old continued, “It was the best day of my life being on that set. It was exciting, and then, literally the first day, I had to learn the choreography to shoot the [following] day."

Noting, "We also didn't have the lyrics to the song, Greta was like, 'Oh, it's going to be a Dua Lipa song.' But all we had was the instrumental, so I was just like, 'What the ** is this? What am I dancing to?'