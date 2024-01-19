Jodie Foster dishes details about the gigs that she turned down during her career as an actress

Photo: Jodie Foster reveals why she rejected 'Star Wars' role

Jodie Foster reportedly thinks that turning down the role Princess Leia in Star Wars was for the best.

The well-esteemed actress and filmmaker recently marked her appearance on Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

During her conversation with the show host, the 61-year-old star touched on the roles that she turned down in her career.

One of these roles was the infamous character of Princess Leia in Star Wars, which was initially presented to Jodie.

Jimmy asked the Maverick alum, “You’ve [played] so many iconic roles, we love what you do. But I saw this on the internet, you were offered the role of Princess Leia in Star Wars, is that true?”

“I was, yeah,” she simply replied.

Opening up about the prime reason for rejecting this gig, the actress said, “They were going for a younger Princess Leia but I had a conflict. I was doing a Disney movie and I just didn’t want to pull out because I was already under contract.”

She also addressed, “So, I didn’t do it and you know, they did an amazing job.”

“I don’t know how good I would have been. I might have had different hair, you know. I might have gone with a pineapple," Jodie jokingly signed off.