 
menu
Friday, January 19, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Jodie Foster reveals why she rejected 'Star Wars'

Jodie Foster dishes details about the gigs that she turned down during her career as an actress

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, January 19, 2024

Photo: Jodie Foster reveals why she rejected Star Wars role
Photo: Jodie Foster reveals why she rejected 'Star Wars' role

Jodie Foster reportedly thinks that turning down the role Princess Leia in Star Wars was for the best.

The well-esteemed actress and filmmaker recently marked her appearance on Wednesday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

During her conversation with the show host, the 61-year-old star touched on the roles that she turned down in her career.

One of these roles was the infamous character of Princess Leia in Star Wars, which was initially presented to Jodie.

Jimmy asked the Maverick alum, “You’ve [played] so many iconic roles, we love what you do. But I saw this on the internet, you were offered the role of Princess Leia in Star Wars, is that true?”

“I was, yeah,” she simply replied.

Opening up about the prime reason for rejecting this gig, the actress said, “They were going for a younger Princess Leia but I had a conflict. I was doing a Disney movie and I just didn’t want to pull out because I was already under contract.”

She also addressed, “So, I didn’t do it and you know, they did an amazing job.”

“I don’t know how good I would have been. I might have had different hair, you know. I might have gone with a pineapple," Jodie jokingly signed off. 

BAFTA nominations 2024: 'Barbie' faces major blow against 'Oppenheimer'? video
BAFTA nominations 2024: 'Barbie' faces major blow against 'Oppenheimer'?
Kate Middleton wants to be 'normal' for children amid abdominal surgery
Kate Middleton wants to be 'normal' for children amid abdominal surgery
King Charles 'smart strategy' behind Kate Middleton 'abdominal' news
King Charles 'smart strategy' behind Kate Middleton 'abdominal' news
Prince Harry got 'hug' from Princess Anne to comfort Queen death
Prince Harry got 'hug' from Princess Anne to comfort Queen death
Prince Harry 'frustration' visible in new look amid 'Lilibet' name controversy
Prince Harry 'frustration' visible in new look amid 'Lilibet' name controversy
Kate Middleton hospital stay to be 'considerable longer,' says expert
Kate Middleton hospital stay to be 'considerable longer,' says expert
Diddy demands accuser to show face in public?
Diddy demands accuser to show face in public?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle supporters 'disgust' over Kate Middleton
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle supporters 'disgust' over Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle's alleged upcoming memoir dubbed major barrier in Royals, Sussex rift
Meghan Markle's alleged upcoming memoir dubbed major barrier in Royals, Sussex rift
Meghan Markle will tank her reputation if she publishes a memoir: Expert
Meghan Markle will tank her reputation if she publishes a memoir: Expert
Prince Harry has reached a ‘new low' even for himself video
Prince Harry has reached a ‘new low' even for himself
Why were King Charles, Kate Middleton's medical announcements made on the same day?
Why were King Charles, Kate Middleton's medical announcements made on the same day?