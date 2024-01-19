 
menu
Friday, January 19, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Melissa Barrera breaks silence on 'Scream' franchise after getting fired

Previously, Spyglass dropped Melissa Barrera from 'Scream VII' for stating her opinion on geopolitical tension

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, January 19, 2024

Melissa Barrera breaks silence on Scream franchise after getting fired
Melissa Barrera breaks silence on 'Scream' franchise after getting fired

Melissa Barrera has decided to take the high road as she spoke out on her bond with the Scream franchise despite getting fired.

Her recent statement comes after Spyglass dropped the 33 year-old actress from Scream VII, who had also starred in the fifth and sixth part with Jenna Ortega, due to her remarks on social media about the Israel-Palestine war.

After the development, Melissa stated: “I will continue to speak out for those that need it most and continue to advocate for peace and safety, for human rights and freedom…Silence is not an option for me.”

On Friday, she told Deadline at the Sundance festival, “I’m just so grateful for what I got to infuse in the franchise, and that’s something I’ll be proud of forever.”

When asked how she feels about getting back with her old crew, Melissa said: “We’re family for life. If we’re ever in the vicinity of each other, we always find each other and that’s what happened at that event.”

“When we find each other, we just want to spend the night with each other, and nothing is ever going to change that,” she continued.

Royal fans react to rumours Prince Harry retuning to Britain amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health issues
Royal fans react to rumours Prince Harry retuning to Britain amid King Charles, Kate Middleton health issues
Prince Harry returning to UK for King Charles, Kate Middleton amid rift with royals?
Prince Harry returning to UK for King Charles, Kate Middleton amid rift with royals?
Michael B. Jordan working on 'secret' movie: Reports
Michael B. Jordan working on 'secret' movie: Reports
Sofia Vergara breaks silence on 'Griselda' transformation video
Sofia Vergara breaks silence on 'Griselda' transformation
'Wizards of Waverly Place' announces sequel: Plot, cast & more video
'Wizards of Waverly Place' announces sequel: Plot, cast & more
Will Prince Harry privately reach out to King Charles, Kate Middleton amid health issues? video
Will Prince Harry privately reach out to King Charles, Kate Middleton amid health issues?
Insider reveals why Noah Schnapp clarified stance on recent controversy video
Insider reveals why Noah Schnapp clarified stance on recent controversy
Royal family issued warning over Kate Middleton, King Charles health issues
Royal family issued warning over Kate Middleton, King Charles health issues
Christopher Nolan bags another award for 'Oppenheimer'
Christopher Nolan bags another award for 'Oppenheimer'
Anthony Hopkins changes diet for longer health
Anthony Hopkins changes diet for longer health
Dr Shola reacts as Prince William set to juggle childcare, caring for Kate Middleton
Dr Shola reacts as Prince William set to juggle childcare, caring for Kate Middleton
Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade Giannulli ‘never split'
Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade Giannulli ‘never split'