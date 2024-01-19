Previously, Spyglass dropped Melissa Barrera from 'Scream VII' for stating her opinion on geopolitical tension

Melissa Barrera breaks silence on 'Scream' franchise after getting fired

Melissa Barrera has decided to take the high road as she spoke out on her bond with the Scream franchise despite getting fired.

Her recent statement comes after Spyglass dropped the 33 year-old actress from Scream VII, who had also starred in the fifth and sixth part with Jenna Ortega, due to her remarks on social media about the Israel-Palestine war.

After the development, Melissa stated: “I will continue to speak out for those that need it most and continue to advocate for peace and safety, for human rights and freedom…Silence is not an option for me.”

On Friday, she told Deadline at the Sundance festival, “I’m just so grateful for what I got to infuse in the franchise, and that’s something I’ll be proud of forever.”

When asked how she feels about getting back with her old crew, Melissa said: “We’re family for life. If we’re ever in the vicinity of each other, we always find each other and that’s what happened at that event.”

“When we find each other, we just want to spend the night with each other, and nothing is ever going to change that,” she continued.