Saturday, January 20, 2024
Bianca Censori living ‘under fear' amid Kanye West outbursts

Bianca Censori reportedly fears their safety as she forced Kanye West to apologise to the Jewish community again

Bianca Censori is reportedly feeling worried about Kanye West’s past anti-Semitic comments are putting the couple’s security at risk. Therefore, the Yeezy architecture wanted the Power rapper to apologise again to the Jewish community.

Reports earlier revealed the Donda hitmaker had recorded a lengthy video clip of nearly an hour where he addressed his antisemitism outbursts and apologised for them.

“Kanye was pressured by Bianca to make this video because she was extremely worried that he was putting their safety at risk,” the Melbourne native’s pals told Daily Mail.

“They have had threats and her friends have expressed their fear in several text messages to her,” the insiders added.

Similarly, another source gave insights into Bianca’s fears. “With everything going on in the world with Israel, Kanye is putting himself in the line of fire and would make a very easy target because of how accessible he is. This terrifies everyone who knows Bianca.”

In the meantime, Kanye reportedly will release the apology video ahead of the Vultures rollout on Feb, 9.

