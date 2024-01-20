 
Saturday, January 20, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles, Kate Middleton 'concerned' about each other

King Charles will be admitted to hospital next week after Kate Middleton's surgery

King Charles and his 'beloved daughter-in-law' Kate Middleton are said to be concerned about each other amid their health issues, it has been disclosed.

The future queen is currently in the hospital as she recovers from abdominal surgery while King Charles will be admitted next week.

Also Read: Archie or Lilibet? One of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's kids 'became unwell'

According to royal expert Neil Sean the Princess of Wales is concerned about King Charles who will be admitted to hospital next week.

According to Fox News, the royal expert, citing a source, told host Martha MacCallum that Kate Middleton is "more concerned about his majesty, the king, and his upcoming surgery next week."

Meanwhile, King Charles is also concerned about hospitalized Kate Middleton, according to his biographer Robert Hardman, the Newsweek reported.

The royal expert told the publication, "Yes, I would certainly have thought so. He's a huge fan of hers. He thinks she's a great asset. He'll be more worried than anyone other than Prince William about her.”

Read More: Kate Middleton shares her fresh resolve after surgery

Robert Hardman also believes the monarch will have been in touch with the Princess of Wales since the operation.

