 
menu
Saturday, January 20, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Drake calls out media for 'discouraging the youth'

Drake slams media for discouraging the younger generation and spreading negativity

By
Samuel Moore

Saturday, January 20, 2024

File Footage

Drake reportedly called out the media for churning numbers through creating propaganda.

Recently, the One Dance crooner re-posted a video of the football coach Nick Saban. In this video, the popular football coach was speaking of giving second chances to the younger generation.

As reported by NME, this video was taken from a football game press conference, which took place in a college in the year 2014.

The American coach began, “I feel strong about this now — really strong — about all the criticism out there of every guy that’s 19-years-old makes a mistake and you all kill him.”

“And some people won’t stand up for him, so my question to you is: where do you want him to be?” he continued.

The now 72-year-old coach ended his monologue by questioning, “Do you want to condemn them ’til a life sentence or do you want the guy to have his children going to Princeton?”

In response to this, the 37-year-old penned, “Journalistic world cashing out on negativity and discouraging the youth from finding their way more now than ever.”

“The noise is all calculated keep pushing forward,” he wrote in conclusion. 

Prince Harry urged to ‘play his part in Royal family' amid Charles, Kate health issues video
Prince Harry urged to ‘play his part in Royal family' amid Charles, Kate health issues
Zayn Malik meets tragedy amid rare public appearance
Zayn Malik meets tragedy amid rare public appearance
Bradley Cooper mom gives green light to his new ladylove Gigi Hadid video
Bradley Cooper mom gives green light to his new ladylove Gigi Hadid
Prince Harry having ‘more fun' in LA than ‘people realize'
Prince Harry having ‘more fun' in LA than ‘people realize'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to see ‘silver lining' in reaching out to royals
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to see ‘silver lining' in reaching out to royals
Brooklyn Beckham drops interesting detail about his penchant for cooking
Brooklyn Beckham drops interesting detail about his penchant for cooking
Jodie Foster talks about 'Barbie' & it's impact on the world
Jodie Foster talks about 'Barbie' & it's impact on the world
Kate Middleton health scare is ‘a salient reminder of just how valuable she is'
Kate Middleton health scare is ‘a salient reminder of just how valuable she is'
Josh Hutcherson on rejection from 'Home Alone'
Josh Hutcherson on rejection from 'Home Alone'
Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa breaks silence on co star's exit after one season
Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa breaks silence on co star's exit after one season
Will Prince Harry approach his father King Charles amid health scare?
Will Prince Harry approach his father King Charles amid health scare?
Irina Shayk steps out with Lewis Hamilton amid rumors of Tom Brady romance
Irina Shayk steps out with Lewis Hamilton amid rumors of Tom Brady romance