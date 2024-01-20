Drake calls out media for 'discouraging the youth'

Drake slams media for discouraging the younger generation and spreading negativity

Drake reportedly called out the media for churning numbers through creating propaganda.



Recently, the One Dance crooner re-posted a video of the football coach Nick Saban. In this video, the popular football coach was speaking of giving second chances to the younger generation.

As reported by NME, this video was taken from a football game press conference, which took place in a college in the year 2014.

The American coach began, “I feel strong about this now — really strong — about all the criticism out there of every guy that’s 19-years-old makes a mistake and you all kill him.”

“And some people won’t stand up for him, so my question to you is: where do you want him to be?” he continued.

The now 72-year-old coach ended his monologue by questioning, “Do you want to condemn them ’til a life sentence or do you want the guy to have his children going to Princeton?”

In response to this, the 37-year-old penned, “Journalistic world cashing out on negativity and discouraging the youth from finding their way more now than ever.”

“The noise is all calculated keep pushing forward,” he wrote in conclusion.