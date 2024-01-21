 
Sunday, January 21, 2024
Melanie Walker

Nicole Kidman gets honest about snags in acting

Nicole Kidman reveals she faced difficulty in performing one particular scene in ‘Expats’

Melanie Walker

Sunday, January 21, 2024

Nicole Kidman is a stellar actress. But she often faced hurdles in acting as it happened in her upcoming Amazon series, Expats.

In a chat with the Guardian, the Oscar winner revealed she had encountered a great deal of difficulty in performing a scene in the show where her son went missing.

“I said, I cannot, cannot do this.’ It was like when a donkey just goes, ‘I’m not going,’” she recounted.

Giving insight into her mental state at the time of shooting in Hong Kong, the Aquaman actress shared, “I was alone in Hong Kong without my family, which was a terrible mistake."

Adding, "I couldn’t just get on a plane and get to them. And they couldn’t get to me. That affected the performance, to the degree that it also affected my psyche.”

She continued, “But it was like the domestic violence storyline in Big Little Lies. I think: people go through this, my job is to be the conduit and perform it to its absolute authentic truth.”

“And if I’m not doing that, then I’m not serving why I work as an actor, which is to artistically connect to the way life is, in all its pain and glory,' Nicole noted.

In the meantime, Expats will air on Amazon Video on Jan 26.

