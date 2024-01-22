 
menu
Monday, January 22, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Jason Momoa passes strong judgment against his career

Jason Momoa says he still wants to achieve so much in his career

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, January 22, 2024

Jason Momoa passes strong judgment against his career
Jason Momoa passes strong judgment against his career

Jason Momoa had prominent roles under his belt, Game of Thrones’ Khal Drogo and DC’s Aquaman, for example. But, the megastar is still apparently not satisfied with his achievements so far.

Speaking about his career On the Roam travel show, the Fast & Furious star said, “I don’t really think I’ve done anything so far”, adding, “what I’d be doing on my off days.”

He continued: “I’m not going to be able to master all of these things. I’m a solid C+ to B- at everything. But I like doing a lot of different things, and I’m not an A at one thing.”

However, Jason opened up about the genre he wanted to do, “I really went after comedy. ‘SNL’ let me on twice. I tried ‘Slumberland,’ and it did OK.”

He noted, “I have ‘Minecraft.’ I’m going to do another comedy-esque action thing with Dave Bautista after that. If people love this, I’d love to do a Season 2.”

Jamie Foxx gets 'Back in Action' after health scare
Jamie Foxx gets 'Back in Action' after health scare
Sarah Ferguson skin cancer diagnosis: What do the symptoms entail?
Sarah Ferguson skin cancer diagnosis: What do the symptoms entail?
Prince Harry asked to 'pick up slack' in UK as King Charles, Kate fall ill
Prince Harry asked to 'pick up slack' in UK as King Charles, Kate fall ill
Prince Harry is showing ‘how fragile' King Charles really is
Prince Harry is showing ‘how fragile' King Charles really is
Queen Camilla not 'pushing herself' with King Charles family: 'Has her own'
Queen Camilla not 'pushing herself' with King Charles family: 'Has her own'
Dua Lipa on stereotypical expectations: 'They don't want you to be smart'
Dua Lipa on stereotypical expectations: 'They don't want you to be smart'
Prince Harry branded a ‘disloyal ditcher' to King Charles
Prince Harry branded a ‘disloyal ditcher' to King Charles
Julia Roberts sheds light on a hidden aspect of her career
Julia Roberts sheds light on a hidden aspect of her career
Saoirse Ronan chats about her ‘Weird' Barbie cameo: ‘Would have been nice'
Saoirse Ronan chats about her ‘Weird' Barbie cameo: ‘Would have been nice'
Man responsible for stealing Dorothy's ruby red slipper from Wizard of Oz revealed
Man responsible for stealing Dorothy's ruby red slipper from Wizard of Oz revealed
Royal Family hit with new cancer crisis after King Charles, Kate Middleton
Royal Family hit with new cancer crisis after King Charles, Kate Middleton
Prince Harry blasted for ‘phoney' speech amid family's health issues
Prince Harry blasted for ‘phoney' speech amid family's health issues