Jason Momoa passes strong judgment against his career

Jason Momoa says he still wants to achieve so much in his career

Jason Momoa had prominent roles under his belt, Game of Thrones’ Khal Drogo and DC’s Aquaman, for example. But, the megastar is still apparently not satisfied with his achievements so far.



Speaking about his career On the Roam travel show, the Fast & Furious star said, “I don’t really think I’ve done anything so far”, adding, “what I’d be doing on my off days.”

He continued: “I’m not going to be able to master all of these things. I’m a solid C+ to B- at everything. But I like doing a lot of different things, and I’m not an A at one thing.”

However, Jason opened up about the genre he wanted to do, “I really went after comedy. ‘SNL’ let me on twice. I tried ‘Slumberland,’ and it did OK.”

He noted, “I have ‘Minecraft.’ I’m going to do another comedy-esque action thing with Dave Bautista after that. If people love this, I’d love to do a Season 2.”