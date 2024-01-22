 
Monday, January 22, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Nicole Kidman on aging how she avoids ‘worrying' about what people think

Nicole Kidman is sharing her approach to decision making and not letting judgment influence her choices

Eloise Wells Morin

Nicole Kidman, 56, is revealing how she avoids worrying about people’s opinions on her fashion choices.

Kidman opened up about many things personal in a recent appearance on Stellar's Something To Talk About podcast.

The Nine Perfect Strangers star explained how she makes her decisions without caring about what people will say.

“I make the most random, crazy choices. I call it 'teenage choices' because I don't ever think of the consequences,” she shared.

“I have to be made to think of consequences half the time. Part of my brain just doesn't think like that,” she added.

The Big Little Lies star also revealed how she picks her outfits, saying, “I just try to keep in that place, because otherwise I think you get scared or worried about what people think.”

“In terms of people's reactions, I say don't tell me. I don't really want to know. It'll stop me from doing what I want to do,” she added.

Nicole Kidman is currently filming a TV series named The Last Anniversary, which she is also producing via her company Blossom Films. 

