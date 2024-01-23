Prince Harry's busy in ‘meaningless bauble’ while King Charles’ Firm suffers

 
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Prince Harry has just come under fire for partaking in ‘meaningless bauble’ while King Charles and Kate Middleton go under the knife without anyone to take their place for engagements.

This has been brought to light by commentator and author Caroline Graham.

She touched on everything in a candid piece for the Daily Mail.

In it she said, “With his father about to undergo a prostate procedure and his sister-in-law Kate, to whom he was once so close, in hospital for treatment for an abdominal problem, the Harry of old would surely have taken such an opportunity to publicly wish them both good health.”

Read More: Prince Harry's bubble has ‘popped and hard not to sympathy

“Of course, he may have done so in private but the omission here was as painful as a wasp sting.”

But “Instead, here was a man – who remains fifth in line to the throne despite 'Megxit' four years ago” and “mingling with some of Hollywood's most frivolous personalities and being garlanded by sycophants with yet another meaningless bauble at a £1,100-a-head event that was so lacklustre that one elderly attendee admitted he slept through most of it.”

