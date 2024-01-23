The annual Golden Raspberry Awards announced nominations for its 44th parody ceremony

'Expend4bles' leads Golden Raspberry Awards: See nominations

The annual Golden Raspberry Awards aka The Razzies announced its nominations to recognize the worst films of the year.

The 44th edition of parody awards nominated Expend4bles in most of the categories i.e. seven, whereas The Exorcist: Believe came second to it with five nominations.

See the full list of this year’s nominations below.

WORST PICTURE

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Meg 2: The Trench

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

WORST ACTOR

Russell Crowe - The Pope’s Exorcist

Vin Diesel - Fast X

Chris Evans - Ghosted

Jason Statham - Meg 2: The Trench

Jon Voight - Mercy

WORST ACTRESS

Ana de Armas - Ghosted

Megan Fox - Johnny & Clyde

Salma Hayek - Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Jennifer Lopez - The Mother

Dame Helen Mirren - Shazam! Fury of the Gods

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kim Cattrall - About My Father

Megan Fox - Expend4bles

Bai Ling - Johnny & Clyde

Lucy Liu - Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Mary Stuart Masterson - Five Nights at Freddy’s

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Michael Douglas - Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Mel Gibson - Confidential Informant

Bill Murray - Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Franco Nero - The Pope’s Exorcist

Sylvester Stallone - Expend4ables

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Any 2 “Merciless Mercenaries” - Expend4bles

Any 2 money-grubbing investors who donated to the $400 million for remake rights to the Exorcist

Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (who flunked Screen Chemistry) - Ghosted

Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum - Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers - Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

WORST PREQUEL, REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and The Dial of…Still Beating a Dead Horse

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

WORST DIRECTOR

Rhys Frake-Waterfield - Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

David Gordon Green - The Exorcist: Believer

Peyton Reed - Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania

Scott Waugh - Expend4bles

Ben Wheatley - Meg 2: The Trench

WORST SCREENPLAY

The Exorcist: Believer

Expend4bles

Indiana Jones and the Dial of…Can I go home now?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey