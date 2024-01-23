'Expend4bles' leads Golden Raspberry Awards: See nominations

Tuesday, January 23, 2024
The annual Golden Raspberry Awards aka The Razzies announced its nominations to recognize the worst films of the year.
The 44th edition of parody awards nominated Expend4bles in most of the categories i.e. seven, whereas The Exorcist: Believe came second to it with five nominations.
See the full list of this year’s nominations below.
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Meg 2: The Trench
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Russell Crowe - The Pope’s Exorcist
Vin Diesel - Fast X
Chris Evans - Ghosted
Jason Statham - Meg 2: The Trench
Jon Voight - Mercy
Ana de Armas - Ghosted
Megan Fox - Johnny & Clyde
Salma Hayek - Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Jennifer Lopez - The Mother
Dame Helen Mirren - Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Kim Cattrall - About My Father
Megan Fox - Expend4bles
Bai Ling - Johnny & Clyde
Lucy Liu - Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Mary Stuart Masterson - Five Nights at Freddy’s
Michael Douglas - Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Mel Gibson - Confidential Informant
Bill Murray - Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Franco Nero - The Pope’s Exorcist
Sylvester Stallone - Expend4ables
Any 2 “Merciless Mercenaries” - Expend4bles
Any 2 money-grubbing investors who donated to the $400 million for remake rights to the Exorcist
Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (who flunked Screen Chemistry) - Ghosted
Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum - Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Pooh & Piglet as Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers - Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and The Dial of…Still Beating a Dead Horse
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Rhys Frake-Waterfield - Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
David Gordon Green - The Exorcist: Believer
Peyton Reed - Ant Man & the Wasp: Quantumania
Scott Waugh - Expend4bles
Ben Wheatley - Meg 2: The Trench
The Exorcist: Believer
Expend4bles
Indiana Jones and the Dial of…Can I go home now?
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey