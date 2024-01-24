Taylor Swift, Cara Delevingne and Brittany Mahomes' hangout comes after Kansas City Chiefs' game

Taylor Swift enjoys girls night with Cara Delevingne, Brittany Mahomes

Taylor Swift hit the town with her gal pals Cara Delevingne and Brittany Mahomes after attending a Kansas City Chiefs game.

On Tuesday, the 34 year-old pop star was seen enjoying a night out with the Paper Towns actress and the famous WAG.

For their outing, Taylor rocked a sophisticated and loose little black dress which she accessorized with a gold chain belt, leather boots, and a small handbag.

The Lover crooner added a pop of color to her ensemble by wearing a bright pink nail polish.

Similarly, Cara was also dressed in black whereas Brittany opted for a checkered blazer and mini skirt paired with black boots and a white handbag.

The outing comes just a few days after the trio was spotted cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs against their game with the Buffalo Bills in Highmark Stadium.

The game turned out to be more special for Taylor and Brittany as their respective partners Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes made a new record for themselves as the former caught two touchdowns passed by the latter.