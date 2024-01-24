 
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles sincere feelings for Sarah Ferguson laid bare after her skin cancer diagnosis

King Charles has been 'extremely supportive' of Sarah Ferguson since her breast cancer diagnosis

William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Britain’s King Charles is reportedly supporting Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson following her second cancer diagnosis recently.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother has disclosed that she has been diagnosed with skin cancer less than a year after receiving a breast cancer diagnosis.

Sarah took to Instagram and said: “I have been taking some time to myself as I have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, my second cancer diagnosis within a year.”

The GB News, citing a source, claimed King Charles and Queen Camilla have been supporting Sarah Ferguson.

The insider said, King Charles has been ‘extremely supportive’ of Sarah since her breast cancer diagnosis – “he has been fantastic and so has the Queen."

The royal source told Telegraph, per GB News, over King Charles and Fergie's ties: "They’ve always got on well and let’s be honest, last Christmas would not have happened as it did unless the King wanted it to happen like that, mindful of the message it was sending."

