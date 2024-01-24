 
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry issued warning over selfie with Mario Max

The German Prince said: "I hope he [Harry] will be more careful in the future and also always keep in mind the dignity of their majesties the King and Queen"

William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Prince Harry issued warning over selfie with Mario Max

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has been issued stark warning after selfie with 'fake prince' Prince Mario Max.

Speaking to Mail Online, senior German royal Prince Alexander Schaumburg-Lippe said: "I hope he [Harry] will be more careful in the future and also always keep in mind the dignity of their majesties the King and Queen."

According to reports Mario Max was adopted at the age of 24 and soon started using the title prince.

Prince Alexander has asserted that Mario Max is not a prince, adding that he was "harvesting our name" for fame.

Prince Alexander said: "If Prince Harry read about these things he may exercise more caution in the future, which would be a wise thing to do. In his position, you can't surround yourself with people without vetting them first."

When the picture first emerged, Prince Alexander urged Harry to "stay away from this man" and dubbed Mario the so-called "fake Prince".

Earlier, Mario Max took to Instagram and shared a photo with the Duke  from the ceremony, where Prince Harry was honoured with 'Living Legend of Aviation' award.

He wrote in the caption of the selfie, “Congratulations To HRH Prince Harry for his VERY MUCH DESERVED Living Legends of Aviation Award.”


