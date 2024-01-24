Ryan Gosling's wife shares powerful message after 'Barbie' snub

Ryan Gosling's wife Eva Mendes took to her social media after her husband slammed The Academy

Ryan Gosling’s wife Eva Mendes shared a thoughtful message on her social media just a few hours after her husband slammed The Academy for snubbing Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's Oscar nomination.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 49 year-old actress posted a video of American singer Lola Falana making a powerful statement about how an individual's mind “has the power to negotiate,” while the soul does not.

“Who gets this as deeply as I do? Dios mío [my god], does my mind like to negotiate. It's exhausting!” Eva penned in the caption.

In the video, Lola says: “You cannot lie because the only thing that can touch a mass of people is the soul, cause the soul can't lie. Now when you start to deal with the mind, the mind will negotiate. It's like yeah, that's why they say your first instinct is correct.”

“Why don't you try so and so next thing you know you're in trouble, so my first instinct is what I feel and that's about it. It's always moment to moment, that's why I like it so much, it's just right there, you can taste and touch it,” she explains further.

Eva’s social media post comes after Ryan released a furious statement against The Academy for not nominating Margot Robbie for Best Actress and Greta Gerwig for Best Director.

In his statement to PEOPLE, the 43 year-old actor said, "There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.”