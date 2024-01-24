Archie’s ex-nanny finally sheds light on what her first meeting with Meghan Markle was like

Archie's ex-nanny recalls first meeting with Meghan Markle

Archie’s ex-nanny has finally broken her silence over the first-ever meeting she ever had with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The pediatric nurse and consultant, Lorren Khumalo shed light on everything during an appearance at The Breakfast Club with Zenzele Ndebele.

There she touched on her experiences working with Archie, back when he was just born.

Starting off the chat she said, “I thought to myself, 'I wonder how their nannies look, do they wear heels?'”

“Prince William has got a Norland Nanny, so they've got a brown uniform that for my skin colour and the way it looks in khaki brown, I knew it wouldn't even go, it would just not work.”

“So I [thought] I'll wear something dark and nice kitten heels but I'll look presentable for a royal so I need to do my best. But I didn't use any make-up, I said if they take me, they take me as I am,” she also added.

After all, “I wasn't born with a silver spoon, I'm not blue blood, I will go as I am and trust me with my God, I'll get this job.”

“So I got there and there's lots of checks that they do but when I got there I expected to see a princely somebody, in those very expensive German, Swiss suits or something.”

“He was in his jeans, in a t-shirt, walking barefoot because it was hot. And I kept asking his PPO, so his protection officer, 'Do I curtsy, do I have to? And he just looked at me and laughed and he said, 'You'll see, Prince Harry is amazing'.”

“When I got there, the way he opened his arms 'Hello Lorren!' and gave me a hug.”

“[I thought] 'Wow, what a gentleman, what a gem', oh my goodness, I couldn't believe it.”

The ex-nanny even went on to detail what it was like meeting Meghan Markle for the very first time and said, “when I walked in and saw Meghan I thought 'My God, what a beautiful woman'.”

Over all “I just felt so comfortable, it wasn't as formal as I expected it to be, it was just a normal home,” she added before signing off.