Selena Gomez rekindles bond with 'Wizards of Waverly Place' family

The moment come after 'Wizards of Waverly Place' announced its Disney sequel

File Footage

Selena Gomez reunited with her on-screen Wizards of Waverly Place family for an adorable picture.



Co-stars David Henrie and David DeLuise collaborated on an Instagram picture on Friday, where they posed with Selena Gomez and Maria Canals-Barrera.

In the picture, the foursome—that portrayed a family in the Disney Channel series—were beaming with happiness. DeLuise, patriarch Jerry on the show, and Canals-Barrera, who played his wife Theresa, stood on either side of their on-screen kids Justin (David) and Alex (Selena), in the shot.

Jake T. Austin, who portrayed Max, the youngest Russo sibling on the show, was not present during the reunion.

"The Russos ❤️????coming back #wizardsofwaverlyplace @wizardspod," the picture’s caption read.

The social media post comes after the iconic comedy show announced its sequel with David and Selena as the executive producers.

The 31 year-old singer will revive her beloved character of Alex as a guest star in the pilot whereas David's character Justin will remain to be a series regular.

Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, and Mimi Gianopulos are the newest cast members who will be joining him.