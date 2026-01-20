Drake makes headline with new love affair

Drake is getting him affect by love in the air!

The rapper is in news again—but this time, it’s because of a surprising romantic encounter with a high-profile adult content creator during his time in the U.K.

According to entertainment insiders, the Certified Lover Boy artist, 39, quietly pursued British OnlyFans model Lily Phillips while stopping in Birmingham, England, last summer.

The two reportedly met through mutual friends at a social gathering, where Drake was said to be drawn to Phillips’ personality and confidence.

Sources claim Drake later reached out directly by messaging her on Instagram, inviting the 24-year-old influencer to his Birmingham concert and offering her a VIP experience.

After the show, he reportedly went to great lengths to keep the night private. Insiders say he booked an entire Italian restaurant so the pair could dine alone, away from fans and paparazzi. One source noted the rapper “went all out” to create an intimate and memorable evening.

The night allegedly continued back at Drake’s hotel, and sources say the two have stayed in touch through messages ever since.

Who Is Lily Phillips?

Lily Phillips is a well-known adult content creator recognised for her bold online challenges and strong social media following.

Phillips has also talked openly about the emotional and physical demands of her career and has previously shared that she is interested in dating women, noting changing attitudes toward bi***uality.

Drake, who has been linked to celebrities like Rihanna, Serena Williams, and Jennifer Lopez, adds another unexpected chapter to his dating history with this reported connection.