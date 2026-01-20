 
Geo News

Drake makes headline with new love affair

Drake is reportedly after OnlyFans model Lily Phillips

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 20, 2026

Drake makes headline with new love affair
Drake makes headline with new love affair 

Drake is getting him affect by love in the air!

The rapper is in news again—but this time, it’s because of a surprising romantic encounter with a high-profile adult content creator during his time in the U.K.

According to entertainment insiders, the Certified Lover Boy artist, 39, quietly pursued British OnlyFans model Lily Phillips while stopping in Birmingham, England, last summer.

The two reportedly met through mutual friends at a social gathering, where Drake was said to be drawn to Phillips’ personality and confidence.

Sources claim Drake later reached out directly by messaging her on Instagram, inviting the 24-year-old influencer to his Birmingham concert and offering her a VIP experience.

After the show, he reportedly went to great lengths to keep the night private. Insiders say he booked an entire Italian restaurant so the pair could dine alone, away from fans and paparazzi. One source noted the rapper “went all out” to create an intimate and memorable evening.

The night allegedly continued back at Drake’s hotel, and sources say the two have stayed in touch through messages ever since.

Who Is Lily Phillips?

Lily Phillips is a well-known adult content creator recognised for her bold online challenges and strong social media following.

Phillips has also talked openly about the emotional and physical demands of her career and has previously shared that she is interested in dating women, noting changing attitudes toward bi***uality.

Drake, who has been linked to celebrities like Rihanna, Serena Williams, and Jennifer Lopez, adds another unexpected chapter to his dating history with this reported connection.

Goldie Hawn gives advise for successful relationship
Goldie Hawn gives advise for successful relationship
Michael B. Jordan reveals he almost changed his name after childhood teasing
Michael B. Jordan reveals he almost changed his name after childhood teasing
David Beckham finally addresses Brooklyn Beckham's claims in first statement
David Beckham finally addresses Brooklyn Beckham's claims in first statement
Joe Jonas' new romance draws comparisons to his past with Sophie
Joe Jonas' new romance draws comparisons to his past with Sophie
Robert Redford daughter Amy Redford honours father with heartfelt tribute
Robert Redford daughter Amy Redford honours father with heartfelt tribute
Kanye west set to surprise his Indian fans
Kanye west set to surprise his Indian fans
David Beckham dodges awkward question about son Brooklyn's statement
David Beckham dodges awkward question about son Brooklyn's statement
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner's kid Fin steps out in eye catching style after turning 17
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner's kid Fin steps out in eye catching style after turning 17