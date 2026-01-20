Jacob Elordi reveals ‘obsession’ for new woman amid Olivia Jade relationship

Jacob Elordi confessed he is obsessed with another woman amid reports of a patch-up with Olivia Jade Giannulli.

In a newly released interview, the newly minted Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actor winner admitted to having an “obsession” with his Wuthering Heights co-star Margot Robbie.

The Frankenstein star went on to claim that the feeling was “mutual” between the two Aussie actors as the 35-year-old blonde beauty sat nearby.

“We have a mutual obsession,” he told US entertainment platform Fandango.

The Euphoria actor gushed that he made sure he was no less than 10 metres away from the Barbie star “at all times.”

“I think the thing is, regardless of plot or screenplay, if you have the opportunity to share a film set with Margot Robbie, you're going to make sure you're within 5 to 10 metres at all times,” he explained.

“Watching how she drinks tea, how she eats her food, how she does it. When is it going to slip? When is the thing going to come undone? And, it never comes undone,” the Brisbane-born artist added.

For the unversed, the Saltburn actor is playing Heathcliff opposite Margot's Catherine in the upcoming movie based on the 1847 novel of the same name by Emily Brontë.

Emerald Fennell's film adaptation of Wuthering Heights is scheduled for release in theaters on February 13, 2026.

Jacob’s “obsession” comments about the Oscar nominated actress came just a few days after he was spotted with Jade.

The Kissing Booth alum and the social media influencer, 26, sparked reunion rumours last week as they were seen leaving a hotel in New York together.

The duo were pictured climbing into an SUV together and were joined by Elordi's beloved dog, Layla.

The pair dated for four years before calling it quits in August. They then briefly rekindled their romance until officially going their separate ways in October. Now, they appeared to have once again reunited.