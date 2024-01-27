Amy Robach, T.J Holmes' podcast deemed ‘soap opera' after on-air ‘argument'

Amy Robach and T.J Holmes’ podcast 'Amy and T.J' was launched earlier this month

Amy Robach and T.J Holmes’ new podcast has been dubbed a “soap opera” after they made a podcast episode “in the middle of an argument.”

American journalist Megyn Kelly took aim at the couple and their candid podcast in the latest episode of her podcast The Megyn Kelly Show.

"This thing is like a soap opera," she began. "You won't be surprised given how their relationship appears to have begun. It doesn't seem like it's doing very well."

She continued: "So Tuesday of this week, they decided to drop a podcast in the middle of an argument, of a fight they were having. He's an a-- and she's victimized at everything. She can't believe all the work she has to do now as a podcaster. She's used to somebody doing this for her, it’s stressful!"

"I guarantee you these people working three hours a day," she guessed, adding, "Okay, nurses are on their feet eight to 12 hours a day dealing with sick bodily functions. They like they actually have to work to put food on their tables."

"These are both millionaires. Just stop. No one feels sorry for you," Kelly remarked. "Then they were saying, 'We don't want people to think we're the perfect couple.' We don’t, don’t worry."

Amy Robach and T.J Holmes were fired from their Good Morning America 3 hosting gigs after their workplace affair was discovered in November 2022. The couple launched their self-titled podcast earlier this month.