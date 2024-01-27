 
Saturday, January 27, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince William, Princess Kate's kids 'aware' of mom's condition

Prince William and Princess Kate’s children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis still haven't visited their mom

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, January 27, 2024

Prince William and Princess Kate’s children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis still havent visited their mom
Prince William and Princess Kate’s children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis still haven't visited their mom

Prince William and Princess Kate’s children have been made “aware” of their mom’s condition and are being supported through the situation by their close-knit family.

“The kids are aware of Kate’s present condition. The whole family is taking a step back to deal with it. They are a very close-knit family and they will get through this together,” a source told OK!

“She pushes herself so hard and she’s only human. The palace is worried,” added the source.

It was also recently reported that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have yet to visit their mother in the hospital, whereas the Prince of Wales has been visiting her everyday.

The Princess of Wales had the surgery on January 16, and Kensington Palace released a statement to brief the public about it.

The statement read: "The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery.”

"Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the statement continued.

"Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share," it added.

