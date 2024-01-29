Kieran Culkin reportedly regretting asking wife for another kid at the award ceremony

Kieran Culkin 'regrets' one rush of the moment at Emmy Awards

Kieran Culkin reportedly regrets a spur-on-the-moment incident at the 2024 Emmy Award when he put wife Jazz Charton on the spot after hilariously asking for a third child.



It comes after the Succession star won the Best Actor award. While at the end of his acceptance speech, the father-of-two hilariously addressed his wife, saying, "And Jazz, I want more! You said maybe — if I win!"

Sources close to the star revealed, "Kieran kind of regrets saying that out loud," noting, "It just flew out of his mouth. But it got Jazz's attention."

However, insiders added, "Kieran wants more kids and has been asking Jazz for a while now," adding he "always wanted a big family like the one in which he was raised."

Nonetheless, the tipster tattled the pair are open to expanding the family despite Kieran's faux pas at the award ceremony.

"They're very happy and they're going to start trying soon," the bird chirped. "Kieran loves fatherhood. Awards are nice too, but kids are the best."