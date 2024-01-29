 
menu
Monday, January 29, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

North West shares 'honest' review of Kim Kardashian's new makeup

North West posted her review on the joint TikTok account that she shares with Kim Kardashian

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, January 29, 2024

North West shares honest review of Kim Kardashians new makeup
North West shares 'honest' review of Kim Kardashian's new makeup

North West recently filmed a video of herself trying out mom Kim Kardashian’s new makeup line SKKN BY KIM.

The 10 year-old took to her joint TikTok account @kimandnorth which she shares with the reality TV star and posted an “honest makeup review.”

In the now-deleted video, North shared her thoughts over the new makeup line products launched last week, including lip liners, lipsticks and a matte eyeshadow palette.

Read More: Kim Kardashian regrets North West's fashion choices

She began her review by swatching eyeshadow shades and told her followers how the “neutral" palette is perfect for dinner looks. “This is classic Kim. Just classic,” the preteen said.

However, North preferred a more dramatic look for herself and went for the darkest shades. “It is just eating up and leaving no crumbs,” she said while applying black pigment on her eyelids.

She then moved on to the lipsticks, saying, “This is so good. No words.”

North’s TikTok comes after Kim recently expressed remorse over letting her daughter wear a red lip when she was five.

In an interview with Bustle, the SKIMS mogul opened up about young girls wearing makeup and said, “My littlest one's too little and I don't let her. I look back and there's times when I remember I let my daughter wear a red lip once for Christmas. Would I do that now? Probably not,” Kim said.

Victoria Beckham reveals her approach behind Netflix's 'Beckham'
Victoria Beckham reveals her approach behind Netflix's 'Beckham'
Prince Harry facing mounting pressure regarding his African charity after abuse claims
Prince Harry facing mounting pressure regarding his African charity after abuse claims
Kieran Culkin 'regrets' one rush of the moment at Emmy Awards
Kieran Culkin 'regrets' one rush of the moment at Emmy Awards
Jason Sudeikis begins 2024 on high note?
Jason Sudeikis begins 2024 on high note?
'Despicable Me 4': Release date, cast, trailer & more video
'Despicable Me 4': Release date, cast, trailer & more
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift get emotional over major NFL victory: Watch video
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift get emotional over major NFL victory: Watch
Florence Pugh leaves fans in splits with 'Oppenheimer' story
Florence Pugh leaves fans in splits with 'Oppenheimer' story
Prince William worried 'what kind of King is George going to be?'
Prince William worried 'what kind of King is George going to be?'
James Gunn gives blunt response to 'Superman' reboot origin idea
James Gunn gives blunt response to 'Superman' reboot origin idea
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could go 'wild' after Kate become Queen
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could go 'wild' after Kate become Queen
Prince Harry wants 'closeness' with King Charles as father 'not getting any younger'
Prince Harry wants 'closeness' with King Charles as father 'not getting any younger'
Meek Mill becomes angry on social media comments
Meek Mill becomes angry on social media comments