North West posted her review on the joint TikTok account that she shares with Kim Kardashian

North West shares 'honest' review of Kim Kardashian's new makeup

North West recently filmed a video of herself trying out mom Kim Kardashian’s new makeup line SKKN BY KIM.

The 10 year-old took to her joint TikTok account @kimandnorth which she shares with the reality TV star and posted an “honest makeup review.”

In the now-deleted video, North shared her thoughts over the new makeup line products launched last week, including lip liners, lipsticks and a matte eyeshadow palette.

Read More: Kim Kardashian regrets North West's fashion choices

She began her review by swatching eyeshadow shades and told her followers how the “neutral" palette is perfect for dinner looks. “This is classic Kim. Just classic,” the preteen said.

However, North preferred a more dramatic look for herself and went for the darkest shades. “It is just eating up and leaving no crumbs,” she said while applying black pigment on her eyelids.



She then moved on to the lipsticks, saying, “This is so good. No words.”

North’s TikTok comes after Kim recently expressed remorse over letting her daughter wear a red lip when she was five.

In an interview with Bustle, the SKIMS mogul opened up about young girls wearing makeup and said, “My littlest one's too little and I don't let her. I look back and there's times when I remember I let my daughter wear a red lip once for Christmas. Would I do that now? Probably not,” Kim said.