David and Victoria Beckham talked about their marriage and careers in the Netflix docuseries

Victoria Beckham reveals her approach behind Netflix's 'Beckham'

Victoria Beckham opened up about her experience of filming the Netflix documentary series Beckham, based on her husband David Beckham.

In an interview with Financial Times, the 49 year-old fashion designer got candid about her marriage with the football legend and shared how “liberating” it felt to talk about their family life on the docuseries.

“I was very mindful that usually, when I did my filming, I would be controlling. But this was very much about David, and so I took the approach of, ‘I’m just going to be very easy‑going here,’” said Victoria.

She added, “People come up and they’re like, ‘We love the documentary,’ let me tell you … They used to be scared to approach.”

Netflix released the four-part series in October 2023 which covered the 48 year-old footballer’s iconic career and his relationship with Victoria as well as the challenges they faced as a couple.

Last year, David also opened up about the filming of Beckham during his David Beckham Fragrances Launch Party at a New York City restaurant Torrisi.

"It wasn't easy and it was an emotional rollercoaster over the last two and a half years but I think we’ve produced something that my team can be very proud of," he told the crowd.