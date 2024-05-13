 

'Downton Abbey' creators make HUGE announcement for franchise

By
Web Desk

May 13, 2024

Downton Abbey is returning to the silver screen once again with a third movie in the franchise.

On Monday, May 13, Focus Features and Carnival Films announced the third movie in the franchise that began with the celebrated television series of the same name.

According to the official release, several fan-favourite actors will reprise their roles from the show. "Giamatti is reprising his role as Cora Grantham’s brother Harold Levinson. Dominic West will also reprise his role as Guy Dexter from Downton Abbey: A New Era," the statement read.


Other stars returning are Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery and Laura Carmichael, Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale, Arty Froushan and more.

The announcement came with a video posted on Downton Abbey’s official page on Instagram. The video showed the cast reuniting for the movie, with Dockery saying, "It feels amazing. A tad emotional. It's wonderful all to be back together again. You come back together and it's like no time has passed at all."

The new film will be directed by A New Era director Simon Curtis, with screenplay by Julian Fellowes, who created Downton Abbey and also wrote the other two films. 

