 

Katy Perry reminisces pregnancy time during Mother's Day celebration

Katy Perry welcomed her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom in August 2020

By
Web Desk

May 13, 2024

Katy Perry just reminisced a memorable moment when she announced her pregnancy.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, the Roar singer took to her official Instagram account to upload a carousel of images giving a throwback to the time when she revealed her pregnancy to partner, Orlando Bloom.

In the caption, addressing her mom, Mary Perry, she wrote, “Today I told my mother that the day I realized how much she loved me is the day I had my own daughter, Daisy Dove.”

The 39-year-old songstress continued, “There is nothing like a Mother’s love… never take it for granted… Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers — any way you come.”

She also featured clips of her when she revealed the happy news to her fellow American Idol judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

“1. Og pee stick! 2. Telling O I was pregnant (he was filming in Prague),” Perry’s caption read. "3. Telling my brothers @lukebryan @lionelrichie the big news on set in Hawaii at #idol 4. Hearing Daisy’s heartbeat for the first time," Katy Perry mentioned.

"5-10: Some bump pics from before I met my Daisy Dove," her caption added as she labelled all her images in the carousel.

