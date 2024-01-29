Kanye West has ‘creepy' new restriction for Bianca Censori's social life

Kanye West allegedly has another strict rule Bianca Censori has to follow

Kanye West has reportedly told wife Bianca Censori to not use social media, in order to “protect” her.

Bianca had been active on social media before she married Kanye, who has allegedly convinced her that since she’s famous now, she shouldn’t be so transparent with fans.

“Bianca has always had social media and she was active on it – until she married Kanye,” a source spilled to Daily Mail.

“He doesn’t want her to have it because he thinks that it will hurt her if she had to read the nasty things that people say. He convinced her that, since she is a star now, she has to remain a mystery and it is creepy to those who know her as it feels like another form of control,” they continued.

The source also revealed that the Yeezy architect’s friends are worried this is another tactic to control her.

The tipster said: “He is pushing her nakedness all over his own [account] so that he can control her narrative. It is disturbing, and by shutting her off from the world he is causing her to become more and more isolated.”

“This strong Bianca that was not going to deal with his s*** anymore has seemingly vanished once again.”

The insider noted how Bianca is “wearing what he wants, going where he wants and doing what he wants because she really has no other choice,” adding, “She went from being his designer to his wife, which is unfortunately, not a paid position. She’s trapped.”

It was also reported previously that Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca to live by and has instructed her to “never speak” during their public appearances.