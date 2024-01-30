Hollywood's leading man has enchanted Bollywood beauty Amy Jackson with a dreamy proposal

Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick engaged, left fans heartbroken

The relationship beginning in 2021, between English actress Amy Jackson and the Gossip Girl heartthrob Ed Westwick, has now blossomed into an engagement, during a snowy escapade.

The couple, who has been together for quite some time, recently took to Instagram to drop a joyful announcement. During a momentous ski trip to Switzerland, Westwick dropped to one knee to make his proposal.

In a joint Instagram post of the duo, Jackson, 31, was seen surprised by the proposal as she held her hands over her mouth.

The actress excitedly captioned the picture with the words, “Hell YES ????”.

The post also features two more photos with the couple embracing each other and a candid photo of them surrounded by the tourists of the captivating Swiss Alps.

Westwick, 36, also posted an Instagram story and wrote “I hit the jackpot xxx”.

Jackson, who also has a 4-year-old son with his ex, and Westwick have been inseparable, sharing glimpses of their life on Instagram after the couple made their red carpet-debut in July at the National Film Awards.

Now the actor has proposed to her longtime girlfriend marking a new chapter in their enchanting love story.