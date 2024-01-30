 
menu
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Royal expert shares sweet glimpse inside King Charles, Queen Camilla relationship

Queen Camilla once revealed her favourite thing to do with her lover and husband, King Charles

By
Mason Hughes

Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Royal expert shares sweet glimpse inside King Charles, Queen Camilla relationship
Royal expert shares sweet glimpse inside King Charles, Queen Camilla relationship

A famous Royal expert shared a sweet glimpse inside lives of King Charles and Queen Camilla while hailing the latter for ditching “protocol” to accompany her husband.

Speaking with GB News, royal biographer, Angela Levin, revealed Queen Camilla once shared her favourite thing to do with the monarch.

"She wants to sit there and be with him. She said to me once that one of their favorite things when they're in Scotland is sit by the fire,” Levin revealed.

She added, “He's reading his book. I'm reading my book in silence and it's so lovely."

ALSO READ: ‘Workaholic' King Charles to get back to work ‘very quickly' post surgery

Meanwhile, Charles was discharged from the hospital after he received treatment for enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace announced.

According to their statement, King Charles is back home and has rescheduled public engagements until he recovers.

“The King was this afternoon discharged from hospital following planned medical treatment and has rescheduled forthcoming public engagements to allow for a period of private recuperation,” they said.

“His Majesty would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit, and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days,” the palace added. 

Netflix ‘Squid Game' Season 2: Cast, Release Date Estimate and More
Netflix ‘Squid Game' Season 2: Cast, Release Date Estimate and More
‘Workaholic' King Charles to get back to work ‘very quickly' post surgery video
‘Workaholic' King Charles to get back to work ‘very quickly' post surgery
Prince Harry puts 'end to' Meghan Markle book to ease Royals
Prince Harry puts 'end to' Meghan Markle book to ease Royals
'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' unveils new trailer: Video
'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' unveils new trailer: Video
Meghan Markle's ‘veiled swipe' at royal family's restrictions
Meghan Markle's ‘veiled swipe' at royal family's restrictions
Queen Camilla hailed for disregarding protocol to accompany husband King Charles
Queen Camilla hailed for disregarding protocol to accompany husband King Charles
Sophie Turner takes Peregrine Pearson romance a step further
Sophie Turner takes Peregrine Pearson romance a step further
Princess Kate's ‘botched' hospital stay after surgery
Princess Kate's ‘botched' hospital stay after surgery
Princess Charlene, Prince Albert continue to quash troubled marriage rumours
Princess Charlene, Prince Albert continue to quash troubled marriage rumours
King Charles gets discharged from hospital following enlarged prostate procedure
King Charles gets discharged from hospital following enlarged prostate procedure
Prince Harry is ‘ambulance chasing' to ‘vainly profit from Kate Middleton
Prince Harry is ‘ambulance chasing' to ‘vainly profit from Kate Middleton
Princess Anne, Queen Camilla, Duchess Sophie serve monarchy as King and Kate recover
Princess Anne, Queen Camilla, Duchess Sophie serve monarchy as King and Kate recover