‘Workaholic' King Charles to get back to work ‘very quickly' post surgery

King Charles was released from hospital today following planned enlarged prostate treatment

King Charles would like to get back to work after he recovers post getting treatment for enlarged prostate at The London Clinic.



It would be a big task for Queen Camilla to convince Charles to not work and focus on getting better, claimed former Royal correspondent Charles Rae.

After Charles was discharged from the hospital, the expert said that King Charles would not slow down and would rush to get back to work.

She told GB News, "I think more people will have sympathy with the royals because they may be blue blood but they're the same as the rest of us. They suffer from the same problems.”

"The thing is you've got to remember that The King is a workaholic and he will want to get back to work very quickly to do all sorts of things,” she commented.

"Such as looking at his documents and having various meetings. It's going to be a big job for The Queen to tell him to slow down and take it easy because he's facing three to four weeks of recuperation before he can get back on his feet.

"Camilla once joked that the only way that she could get him to stop working was by holding a big placard up in front of his desk that said stop working,” the expert continued.

She said, "Because he does get down to it and there's a tremendous amount of time and work behind the scenes. We only see him when he's on official duties.”

“But behind the scenes, he's got all sorts of paperwork. He's writing letters. He's got various meetings room meetings, various people coming to see him and sometimes he's well into late at night before he's finished.”