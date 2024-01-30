Princess of Wales Kate Middleton returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery on Monday

Piers Morgan reacts as Kate Middleton returns home after surgery

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has expressed his excitement after Kensington Palace announced that Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery.



Resharing the statement of the palace, Morgan tweeted, “BREAKING: Princess of Wales has left hospital and gone home. Good news.”

Earlier, palace shared the statement which reads: “The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress.”

The statement continued, “The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.”

“The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”