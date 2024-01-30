 
menu
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Piers Morgan reacts as Kate Middleton returns home after surgery

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery on Monday

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Piers Morgan reacts as Kate Middleton returns home after surgery
Piers Morgan reacts as Kate Middleton returns home after surgery

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has expressed his excitement after Kensington Palace announced that Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery.

Resharing the statement of the palace, Morgan tweeted, “BREAKING: Princess of Wales has left hospital and gone home. Good news.”

Read More: Kate Middleton returns home after abdominal surgery: 'Making good progress'

Earlier, palace shared the statement which reads: “The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress.”

The statement continued, “The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.”

“The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”

Cher's plea for son Elijah's conservatorship faces major blow
Cher's plea for son Elijah's conservatorship faces major blow
Royal family releases King Charles first photo after surgery
Royal family releases King Charles first photo after surgery
Kanye West seizes pap's phone for ‘dumb' Bianca Censori question video
Kanye West seizes pap's phone for ‘dumb' Bianca Censori question
Travis Kelce's family doesn't see Taylor Swift as a 'superstar' video
Travis Kelce's family doesn't see Taylor Swift as a 'superstar'
Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick engaged left fans heartbroken
Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick engaged left fans heartbroken
Prince Harry foolishly playing into Russian & Chinese propaganda
Prince Harry foolishly playing into Russian & Chinese propaganda
Martin Short issues statement amid dating rumors
Martin Short issues statement amid dating rumors
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry unhappy with seats: 'Were thinking guest of honour'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry unhappy with seats: 'Were thinking guest of honour'
Prince Harry has knifed Prince William in the back video
Prince Harry has knifed Prince William in the back
Prince Harry's lowering the bar ‘more than before' after King Charles' surgery video
Prince Harry's lowering the bar ‘more than before' after King Charles' surgery
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'silence' from work is 'bewildering': 'They have one year'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'silence' from work is 'bewildering': 'They have one year'
King Charles did 'sweet' thing for Kate Middleton before his surgery: Report
King Charles did 'sweet' thing for Kate Middleton before his surgery: Report