Kylie Minogue fans rage after major snub by BRIT awards: ‘We riot!'

Kylie Minogue's devoted fanbase is not happy with BRIT awards snub

Kylie Minogue's devoted fanbase is not happy with BRIT awards snub

Kylie Minogue’s devoted fans were left disappointed when the singer’s hit song Padam Padam wasn’t nominated in the Best International Song category at the BRIT Awards.

Kylie has been nominated in the International Artist of the Year category and is also preparing to perform at the award ceremony in March.

However, the 55-year-old’s fans aren’t happy with her song Padam Padam - which was her first song in 12 years to make it to top 10 singles rating - being snubbed in the BRIT award nominations.

The songs who did make it to the nominations included What Was I Made For by Billie Eilish, Flowers by Miley Cyrus, Paint the Town Red by Doja Cat, Calm Down by Rema, Kill Bill by SZA, Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo and more.

Frustrated fans took to X to speak their mind on the snub, with one writing, "Padam Padam not up for International Song...We riot.”

Another wrote, "we need to talk about REAL award snubs: kylie minogue not being nominated best pop song of the year for the BRITs."

"Kylie snubbed by the Brits, I'm going to off someone..." another raged last week, with a third adding:

A third fan asked: "@BRITs do you know the song Padam Padam or do ya'll live in Mars???????"

One fan, however, tried to explain why the song didn’t make it to the list, writing, "People kicking off that Padam Padam isn’t nominated here. This category is sales/streams based. The Top 10 biggest intl songs of the eligibility period are nommed, then the academy vote for their fave. When the academy could choose Kylie (Intl Artist), they rightfully did! #BRITs."